ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif called meeting of party MNAs and Senators today (Tuesday) to devise strategy for ongoing sessions of both the houses of the Parliament.

The meeting will be held in committee room number 2 at Parliament House at 9.30 am wherein the party would devise a strategy to move forward on getting the probe into the alleged rigging in general elections and would also discuss the issues on which the opposition would grill the government, especially the ‘anti-people’ taxation proposed in the revised budget. Sources informed The Nation that the party would take stiff stand on the proposed local bodies’ system the ruling coalition leader PTI wanted to introduce in Punjab and made it clear that they would not let the government play with the fate of the masses.

The meeting would also devise a strategy to vigorously vie in the upcoming by-polls across the country. The party MPs would be tasked to join campaigns of party candidates contesting in the by-polls, particularly in Punjab.

The PML-N would mainly focus the National and provincial assembly seats from Punjab where the party candidates had lost elections with close margin and stand fair chance to win the seats.

The vacated National Assembly seats are NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-131 Lahore, NA-243 Karachi, NA-65 Chakwal, NA-69 Gujrat, NA-56 Attock, NA-63 Taxila and NA-124 Lahore. There are 13 provincial assembly seats in Punjab on which by-elections will be held. These are PP-3 Attock, PP-27 Jhelum, PP-87 Mianwali, PP-103 Faisalabad, PP-118 Toba Tek Singh, PP-164 and PP-165, Lahore, PP-201 Sahiwal, PP-222 Multan, PP-261 Rahim Yar Khan, PP-272 Muzaffargarh, PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan and PP-296 Rajanpur.