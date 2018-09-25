Share:

CDC plans to launch ‘Digital Account Opening solution’ next month

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Central Depository Company (CDC) is planning to launch its ‘Digital Account Opening solution’ next month. Through this facility, investors will be able to fill the account opening form online and download the same once completely validated by CDC personnel. This new digital solution will help eliminate the need for multiple visits by investors to CDC premises for opening account with CDC. Investors will be provided with real-time tooltips regarding the essentials of filling the account opening form, limiting the potential of discrepancies and errors. After successful completion of the online form, investors will be required to visit CDC House only once for In-Person Verification (IPV). CDC is also working on a model through which investors will be provided the option of fulfilling their In-Person Verification requirement remotely, avoiding the hassle of visiting CDC offices. The above solution will be available initially for opening of CDC IAS Account only.

In the second phase of the project, this facility will be extended for opening of CDC Sub-Account as well. CDC is constantly launching novel digital solutions like eIPO, Dividend Repository etc. to facilitate investors and transform Capital Market infrastructure, making it more efficient and robust.

Minister presides over meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Langrial presided over a meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group Monday and mentioned the steps being taken by the government to enhance the cotton yield in the province. He said revolutionary steps were being taken to improve agriculture sector. He said cotton picking was started and department was striving hard to achieve contamination free yield. “Government is devising mechanism for betterment of farming community as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan, Cotton Commissioner Dr. Khalid Abdullah, Syed Zafaryaab Haider Director General (Ext & AR), Dr. Sageer Ahmad, Director Cotton, Rai Mudassar Abbas Director Agriculture Information, Rana Zia ulHaq, Member Agriculture Commission and others.

The minister said that department was acting on zero tolerance policy against adulterated pesticides and fake fertilizer sales. In this regards, he said, pesticide inspectors from July, 2018 till now made 33 raids and registered FIRs against persons while confiscated more than Rs.8.5 million adulterated pesticides. He hoped cotton crop target will be achieved this year.

Cotton per 40 kg rate was Rs. 4000 to Rs3600. While Rs.14 million was being spent for provision of modern machinery to cotton growers. To save cotton crop against Pink Bollworm attack, Rs.96.2 million were spent on PB Ropes installed on 54 districts of Punjab on 50 acre blocks. Government of Punjab provided 110,000 smart phones to the farmers equipped with special applications through which extension services are being provided to cotton growers and other crops. For cotton high yield seed production Rs.350.889 million is being spent on “Commissioned Research Program”. For White fly control, government of Punjab is also spending Rs.39.612 million to provide genetic modified varieties of cotton crop.

Revised gas tariff to hit masses: PVMA

ISLAMABAD (Online): Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) on Monday said the recent hike in the gas tariff will increase the price of ghee and cooking oil by five rupees per kilogram hitting the underprivileged. An increase of 30 percent in the tariff of gas will push up the price of the 16kg tin of ghee by Rs80 hitting the majority of the people, therefore, it should be reversed, it said. The per capita consumption of ghee and cooking oil in Pakistan is already almost half of the global average which will go down further after the increase in the price of this important commodity, said Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Chairman PVMA. He said that higher prices will result in reduced consumption of this food item leading to malnutrition to intensify the issue of food security, therefore, authorities can consider shielding this important sector of the economy from the recent escalation in gas price. Sheikh Abdul Waheed said upward revision in the tariff of gas will not only reduce production as well as consumption but it will also hit revenue and exports while paving way for smuggling and imports hitting the economy.

Therefore, he said, the tariff of natural gas for vanaspati manufacturers should be reversed to Rs600 per mmBtu from Rs780 per mmBtu.

Economist sees big trade boost with Iran

ISLAMABAD (APP): Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and former caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said there is phenomenal scope of economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan. In an interview with IRNA on Monday, she said Iran and Pakistan are long standing friends and trusted partners in development. “I think Iran and Pakistan should exploit the regional corridors in an effective manner", the former caretaker finance minister viewed. Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the Ex-Executive Secretary of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific, added Iran and Pakistan, by enhancing their economic ties, can also lead to promotion of intra-regional trade in the belt of South Asia. “I would say there is huge opportunity and I think we need to invest very heavily and mutually in development of regional corridors”, former Vice-President of the World Bank for Middle East and North Africa Dr Shamshad Akhtar stated. She went on to say that regional cooperation can play an important role in uplifting the economic situation of the regional states.

Expressing her views, she said that such cooperation has huge advantage because it would open up new markets for Pakistan as well the other trading partners. Leaders of Iran and Pakistan have already agreed to enhance the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in the next five years. Meanwhile Iran's exports to Pakistan in the first quarter (March 21-June 20) of this year (started on March 21) rose by 61 percent compared to the figure in the same period the previous year, according to statistics available.

While bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan on non-oil products has also witnessed a significant growth of 19.7 percent during the last six months.