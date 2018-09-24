Share:

The decision of no VIP protocol at airports has been implemented on, 26 august 2018 by the government of Pakistan. I believe that this is a very good decision as all the people deserve to have equal rights. The VIP protocol was usually given to politicians, legislators, military officials and journalists, where as the others had to stand in long queues for their luggage’s and face many problems.

It would be great if the implemented decision would be attained as such decisions had also been taken by the previous governments but they could not contrive it. However, it has been said by the ministry that equal opportunities to all the travelers would be given and there will be no discrimination, the ministry also directed the FIA not to harass passengers leaving the country. This is a very good decision by the government, looking forward for the implementation.

AFSAH HASHMI,

Karachi, September 3.