KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday commenced debate on the nine-month budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 tabled by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah with 16 lawmakers both from treasury and opposition benches making speeches.

As per rules of the assembly, the debate should continue for at least five days.

The speeches went in a usual manner on the first day with treasury benches having all praises for the projects announced in it and opposition criticising the figures given by the government and terming it a bureaucratic budget without having any good for the masses in it.

The provincial assembly session began over an hour late from scheduled proceedings on Monday with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. The session also witnessed Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari taking the chair for the first time after becoming the deputy speaker during the proceedings.

Making first speech on the budget debate, PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar said that there was no relief in the budget for masses and it was a mere game of words that is being played in the budget.

“The provincial government has failed to resolve the issues of masses on ground and still people lacks proper water supply, health and education facilities,” he said adding that despite being in the power for decades the project initiated nine years ago are yet to be completed.

Waseemuddin Qureshi from MQM-P said that the people of the province won’t get water unless there are lakes of honey and olive oil going down in the province [referring to material that was allegedly replaced with alcohol recovered from Sharjeel Memon’s room in a local hospital during chief justice’s surprise visit]. He termed it a bureaucratic budget and said that instead of announcing projects to overcome water shortage especially in Thar the focus of the budget was on construction of Sindh Secretariat and Sindh House in Islamabad.

“The K-IV project which is a lifeline project for overcoming water shortage in Karachi is lingered on to 2021 and even the facilities that could still supply more water to city after repair works are not in consideration,” he said while talking about the claims of the Sindh government of prioritising water supply issue in the budget.

Meanwhile, the house witnessed exchange of harsh words from both sides during the debate when the GDA lawmaker Arif Mustafa Jatoi termed the PPPP President Asif Ali Zradari as a don for manipulating the prices of sugarcane.

The PPPP lawmakers went up on their seats in outrage after the remarks and demanded the speaker to switch off the lawmaker’s mike. The speaker also asked the lawmaker to refrain from criticising leaderships of parties.

Further speaking, Jatoi said that budget copies of the Sindh government are getting thicker and thicker by passing years but the on ground performance is yet to see any progress.

“They promised employment to every household, computers in every school, job employment quota to 20 percent women and elimination of own pay scale transfers but none of the promises had materialized in 10 years of PPPP governance,” he said.

His remarks that even those ministers announcing to curtail population growth have more than one wife made the lawmakers burst into laughter.

It was promised during last five year tenure to set minimum wage at Rs 18000, residences for government employees on mortgages and minimum support prices for what and sugar cane to the growers but none of the promises are fulfilled and instead Asif Zardari has forced the growers to sell sugar cane on fewer prices, he said.

The furious lawmakers who sat without completing his speech due to uproar from treasury benches said that on one hand, the federal government is selling vehicles to gather money but on the other, the Sindh government is spending Rs 150 million on education and constructing garage of helicopter worth Rs 60 million.

PTI lawmaker Dr Imran Ali Shah also narrated a story of his visit to Tharparkar district where he witnessed starvation and miserable conditions. “In one of the hospitals, a four-year-old child needed ventilator which was not available not only in the hospital but also in the nearby district hospitals,” he said adding that ambulance required to took away the child to Hyderabad hospital was also not present and was arranged by them privately.

He asked as to if for these conditions, the Sindh government is taking credit of better health facilities and said that instead of building more hospitals, the government should improve the infrastructure in existing facilities.

Rabia Khatoon of MQM-P spoke of ghost employees and ill-trained teachers in the education department and said that other than releasing funds for improving facilities, a strict check and balance should be kept on the affairs. She called for bringing reforms in education sector.

MQM-P lawmaker Rashid Khilji also diverted the attention of the house towards the deteriorating health and education facilities of the second largest city of province-Hyderabad.

“Administration in health institutes has collapsed and the educational institutes are handed over to NGOs that are linked with government functionaries,” he told the house.

Responding to criticism from opposition lawmakers, PPPP lawmaker Sohrab Sarki said that first-ever law university of the country, Cadet College for women and massive lining of canals to save water were the projects from Sindh government that were carried out for the first time in the history of the country.

PPPP lawmaker Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran said that it was the trust and services to the masses in the province that PPP has come into power for the third consecutive time. “After this victory, we are more determined to resolve the issues of masses in the province,” he said.

Detailing health facilities from the government, he said that NICVD which is providing free of cost services had got a boost of 50 percent in its budget while Children Life Foundation project that is treating a million children annually is boasted by 94 percent increase in budget. “Kidney Centre’s budget is raised by 150 percent and an autism centre was also inaugurated in Karachi,” he said.

He further demanded of the federal government to releases provincial funds on-time.

Lone Christian MPA Anthony Naveed from PPP said that he would raise the issues of his community in the house. He called for carrying out a population survey of Christian community in the province so that their issues could be resolved as per the requirements.

“A poverty alleviation program on the footsteps of BISP is needed to be launched for the community in order to resolve the issues of needy people on their doorstep,” he demanded. The house was later adjourned for Tuesday.