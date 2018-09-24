Share:

Pakistan has achieved massive gains in the fields of astronomy and space sciences. Both are fields which have not found much recognition in the country and that, over the years, has translated into less investment and the neighbouring countries advancing in these fields because research is what produces the required advancements. However over the course of time, many enthusiasts in Pakistan have set up a working ground for these fields.

The recent achievements of launching satellites in China’s launching facility shows the potential of the field in Pakistan. Enthusiasts managing to achieve a feat as huge as this shows that there is potential for growth in the nation, if they are directed towards alternative career paths. This is where the government can recognise the potential and create awareness programs and invest into research into both the fields - especially since these are very strong advancement measuring points.

The focus at this point is research and execution rather than setting up a launching facility in Pakistan. With the lack of information and interest in these fields, relying right now on Chinese launching facility is a step that saves the bureaucratic hurdles to get funds for the projects. The good news, however, is that these talented young minds are being recognised from world over for their expertise. This will give the authorities a direction in terms of shifting the focus of the public sector towards these advancements. In order to keep pace with the world, the understanding of these developments is crucial.

The market, at this point, is saturated due to the lack of diverse jobs and the limited outlook of the market. Creating awareness campaigns, revising the curriculum, and setting up a budget for incorporating modern day ideas into the developmental agenda are key points that the government must consider after witnessing such potential.