Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi Monday expressed the hope that Pakistan would become a polio-free country in a year’s time as the number of reported cases had dropped to only 4 this year.

He was talking to media persons after inaugurating countrywide polio vaccination campaign by administering polio drops to the children here in a slum area.

The president on the occasion paid tribute to all concerned institutions and personnel for continuing the campaign despite several threats. He urged clerics to play their role for making the campaign successful and also expressed the hope that the country would soon get rid of this harmful disease. The president was accompanied by Minister for National Health Amir Kayani, representatives of international organisations including World Health Organisation and UNICEF besides senior government officers.

Dr Alvi urged the people to extend all out support to the vaccination teams so that the country could get rid of the disease. He also asked religious scholars to play their due role to nullify the misconceptions regarding the polio vaccines.

The president lauded the role of security agencies that have been providing security cover to the vaccination teams. In 2014, 306 polio cases had been reported; 54 in 2015; 20 in 2016 and 8 in 2017. In 2018, only 4 polio cases have been reported so far from two districts — 3 from Dukki area of Balochistan and one from Charsadda.

The 3-day drive would target a total of 38.6 million children aged below 5 years including 19.22 million in Punjab, 8.88 million in Sindh, 6.75 million in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (including tribal districts), 2.5 million in Balochistan, 0.7 million in AJK, 0.237 million in GB and 0.33 million children in Islamabad. During this campaign, Vitamin-A supplement will also be administered to around 35 million kids aimed at boosting their immunity against all infectious diseases including measles. A total of 260,000 security personnel would strive to achieve the set targets across Pakistan.