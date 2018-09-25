Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali announced that Pakistan will host Asian Futsal Championship from December 12-16 here at Liaqat Gymnasium. Talking to The Nation, Mehrban said: “Total 12 countries will take part in the championship and invitation letter have already been sent to the teams, which include UAE, Turkey, Nepal, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Afghanistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, India and hosts Pakistan, while 7 teams have already confirmed their participation. We are waiting Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and India to also give nod of approval.” He said PM Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be invited as chief guests at the inaugural and concluding ceremonies respectively.