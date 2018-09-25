Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority sealed a famous juice making factory in Lahore here on Monday.

PFA teams raided Mahir Foods & Beverages (Country Juice Production Factory) for using artificial flavours, harmful chemicals, bad storage conditions, and unfiltered water in the production of Juice. No traces of natural fruits were found in the production area of famous juice brand located in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate. Besides, PFA teams found packaging process of the juice boxes extremely against the PFA act.

DG of Food Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said these artificial and unhealthy juices are usually sold to children in schools for petty profits. “We will not allow anyone to bypass the laws promulgated in Punjab Pure Food Regulations,” he added.

Punjab Food Authority food safety teams sealed 14 food points for not following food safety rules in Multan region, on Monday. Numerous food points were fined 409,800 collectively for not complying with the law.

PFA teams, while checking Pan Shops in Multan and Rahim Yar Khan, sealed Al-Haq Drink Corner, Qalandari Drink Corner, Faizan Drink Corner and Zakhmi Drink Corner. Drink corners were sealed for selling the banned ‘Gutka’. “PFA takes strict action against those who are involved in selling poisonous Gutka to the dwellers of the Punjab,” said Director General PFA, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

In Muzaffar Garh districts, PFA watchdogs sealed Allah Wasaya Soda Water Unit, Shahid Soda Water Unit, Ahsan Soda Water Unit and Pak Cola Soda Water Unit for the absence of RO Water Filtration Plant and using non-food grade colors. Further, in Lodhran Food Safety teams sealed Rafiq Bakers, Khuda Bakhsh Bakers, Al-Makkah Bakers and Asghar Sweets Production Unit for the abundance of insects in kitchen area, using unhygienic food color and filthy production areas.

Meanwhile, District administration fined the Butt Karahi located at Kashmi Chowk for overcharging and for not displaying the official rate list of the menu and sent the owner of the restaurant to jail for three days.