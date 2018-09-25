Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party will not become a full-fledged partner of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, senior PPP leaders said.

The PPP leaders told The Nation that the party leadership – Asif Ali Zadari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – were ready to cooperate with the opposition parties but ‘within limits.’

A close aide of the PPP leadership said that the party leadership supported an overall arrangement and will not accept the PML-N’s dominance. “There cannot be a full-fledged partnership but we are ready to cooperate on issue-to-issue basis. Zardari and Bilawal really wanted the opposition to cooperate in the by-elections,” he said.

Over the weekend, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif requested help from Zardari in strengthening the grand opposition alliance against the PTI-led government.

A PML-N delegation under leadership of Raja Zafarul Haq visited PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari to deliver Sharif’s message for PPP's senior leadership. The PML-N delegation included Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, Tariq Fazl Chaudhry and Anjum Aqeel.

The PML-N believes that a joint opposition alliance could give a tough time to the government through opposition in and out of the Parliament. The PML-N also offered joint candidates in the forthcoming by-election. Another series of meetings is expected as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif landed in Islamabad on Monday.

The PPP Secretary General Bokhari told The Nation that the party was ready to cooperate with the PML-N and other opposition parties in and outside the Parliament.

“They (the PML-N leaders) met me yesterday and we have asked them to bring some package that can be discussed. Cooperation in the upcoming by-poll is still not out of question,” he added.

Bokhari said that the PPP supported call for joint opposition and was willing to discuss issues with all parties. “The PML-N is not the only party in the opposition; we want to take all other opposition parties onboard,” he contended.

PPP’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the party was against launching agitation against the government too soon. “We should give time to the government. They have been in power for a few weeks. If they don’t deliver in reasonable time, then we can question them. At this time, it is too early (to protest against the government),” he said.

PPP leader Farahatullah Babar meanwhile said that by withdrawing the condition of tax filer on sale and purchase of land, the mini budget will only multiply the number of housing societies in the country and raise bread prices.

Speaking at a discussion here over the mini-budget, Babar said: “Those who thought that the PTI had ready-to-implement economic plans were shocked that the first cabinet meeting was about placing imprisoned Nawaz Sharif on the Exit Control List instead of announcing how the economy will be uplifted and promises of a welfare state implemented.”

He said that tightening of the belt should have started with slashing government spending. “A mere 5% cut on it could have saved Rs250 billion and there would have been no need for Rs90 billion of regulatory duties. But the government followed the easiest route of slashing uplift budget by Rs225 billion,” he added.

However, he said, the mini-budget did not even mention trade, because driven by security paranoid, the real power brokers employ trade as a weapon of war.

Separately, the PPP leader Saeed Ghani on Monday said that people were faced with economic hardship in only the first month of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. Ghani said that Khan was busy in selling old cars and buffalos. He said that people were shown the lawns of governors’ houses on one hand and were deprived of their money on the other.

“People have no desire to visit governors’ houses and they want relief. People are suffering due to price hike and Khan had done nothing to provide them any relief,” he maintained.