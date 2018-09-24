Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of 30 men, with loaded weapons, tortured and kidnapped a poor vendor in broad day light from a market in Sadiq Town, within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, informed sources on Monday.

The gang members, reportedly led by Yousaf Shah, an employee in a private housing society located along GT Road, took the poor vendor in a blue-coloured Hilux bearing registration number RIS-1218 to a private torture cell located in Shahpur on Adiala Road, the sources added.

According to sources, the vendor named Sajjad Khan had requested a man who had parked his car (Mehran) outside a shoe store in Sadiq Town, to move the vehicle as it could block traffic in the market.

This led to a brawl between the car owner and the vendor causing other shopkeepers to intervene to calm both parties, sources said.

Later, the same car owner arrived in the market with 30 other companions and thrashed the vendor mercilessly.

The gang also bundled the vendor in the Hilux and drove away to Shahpur where they detained him in a private torture cell, sources said.

The shopkeepers of the market rang up Rescue 15 seeking help for recovery of Sajjad Khan but the police reached late at crime scene. Sources told the gang that kidnapped vendor was being led by Yousaf Shah, an employee of a private housing society.

They said Shah used the official vehicle of private housing society in the crime.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers staged a protest demo against the apathy and negligence of Saddar Bairooni police.

They chanted slogans against SHO PS Saddar Bairooni and his team for responding late to the calls of victims. The protestors demanded Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan to initiate departmental action against officials to PS Saddar Bairooni for their failure in protecting the citizens.

A police officer told The Nation that the kidnappers had set the abductee free after two hours of detention.

He said the local police are investigating the matter without lodging a case against kidnappers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, when contacted, said he would confirm the occurrence of incident and initiate legal action against the kidnappers.