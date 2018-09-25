Share:





Protestors gather at the office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), to protest against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at the Dirkson Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.



Protestors gather at the office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), to protest against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at the Dirkson Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.



Protestors gather at the office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), to protest against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at the Dirkson Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.



Demonstrators protest against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington