LAHORE - Weekend chatter of Saudia Arabia’s $10b investment in CPEC in the form of a proposed 80,000-acre ‘oil city’ at the port of Gwadar failed to cheer investors in Monday’s session. Even a surprisingly lower monthly current account deficit (CAD) number, down 72 percent MoM to $600m (2MFY19 CAD +10 percent YoY), did not entice the stock market.

Investors anticipate corporate earnings (except for banks) to come under pressure owing to expected increase in 1) interest rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy and 2) electricity tariff likely to go up by by 18-20 percent (the govt has already raised gas prices by more than average 35 percent last week).

Cement sector remained under pressure and dragged the index down by 114pts amid rumors on dismal dispatches for the month of September with FCCL, DGKC and LUCK down 4.8 percent, 4.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Concerns over weak macros and absence of any positive trigger resulted in lower traded volumes, down 38 percent and traded value down 13 percent.

According to experts, the demand for petroleum products has dropped significantly, suggesting an economic slowdown in the country. Import of petroleum products including furnace oil, diesel, petrol and raw crude fell markedly in Aug, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Surprisingly, exports of refined petroleum products rose in the month, indicating domestic oil refineries were reluctant to build inventories for one reason or the other.