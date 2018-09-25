Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government is working on different options to retrieve land from land grabbers in the provincial capital.

A high-level task force has been constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed for launching a crackdown on grabbers of state land in the metropolis.

On the other hand, Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan has announced launch of an indiscriminate operation against land grabbers across province within few days, similar to the Capital Development Authority’s operation in Islamabad in which millions of rupees land was retrieved from the land mafia.

It is not clear yet whether the two ministers will be working under the same guidelines or they would be spearheading two different task forces for launching an operation against the land mafia in the province in general and Lahore in particular.

It is particular to mention that a task force has been constituted on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while the senior minister has yet to announce his strategy to eliminate encroachments from the province.

In a statement issued a day before, Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan vowed to launch indiscriminate operation within 48 hours while on the other hand, a committee has been constituted separately under the auspiciousness of Lahore Commissioner Mujtaba Paracha.

According to a Lahore Development Authority press release, the task force will be headed by Commissioner Mujtaba Paracha and other members will include Director General of the Lahore Development Authority, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Lahore and Chief Officer of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation.

The task force has been directed to finalize its Terms of Reference (TORs) and put forward a comprehensive strategy in this regard within three days, positively.

Presiding a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Monday, Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed ordered launch of an indiscriminate operation against land grabbers and encroachers.

He ordered a joint operation by involving officials of all relevant departments. He said that operation should target influential groups first.

The meeting was informed that the properties under illegal occupations of grabber had been identified and their list had been prepared.

It was told in the meeting that the police force as well as the machinery required for the operation will be provided as and when needed and additional force has been arranged for this purpose.