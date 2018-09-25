Share:

ISLAMABAD - Employees of Radio Pakistan held a peaceful demonstration in Islamabad and other units of the organisation across the country today in protest against the decision of the government to lease out Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Headquarters building.

Employees of all the wings of the national broadcaster participated in the demonstrations and demanded the government to withdraw its decision.

They said Radio Pakistan is a historical institution projecting the soft image of the country across the world. On the other hand, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain held talks with the representatives of Radio Pakistan's protesting employees regarding the Ministry's proposal to give building of Radio Pakistan's headquarters on lease and shifting of National Broadcasting House to Pakistan Broadcasting Academy in H-9 Islamabad.

Later, speaking at the protest demonstration being staged by Radio Pakistan's employees over the decision at the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad, the Minister said the headquarters is not being shifted within a month. He said the employees will be consulted regarding the issue. Fawad said institutions cannot grow until employees are satisfied with their working conditions.

Earlier, PPP leaders including Senator Farhatullah Babar, Khurshid Shah, Nafisa Shah and Former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb visited the protesting employees of Radio Pakistan and expressed solidarity with them. They said Radio Pakistan is a national institution and it needs to be strengthened. Talking to newsmen on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the government to avoid taking the step. She said the opposition will support the government for reforms but nothing should be done against interest of national institutions.