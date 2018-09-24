Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the 1st Pak US business summit at a local hotel here on Monday. Speaker national assembly Asad Qaisar was the key note speaker.

While addressing the summit, the speaker assembly said that the Government of Pakistan will ensure all possible assistance to overseas Pakistanis and will take the business community on board for devising an economic policy.

Appreciating RCCI’s efforts for organizing the event Asad Qaisar said that the business community is a key stake holder. While commenting on Pak- US relations he said that Pakistan’s desire to have a strong trade relation is based on mutual interest and mutual inter-dependency. The trade volume is low between the two countries and expressed hope that in coming year this will increase. He invited overseas Pakistanis to invest in different sectors. “CPEC is an important project and we would like to have a private sector in it, this will help our SME sector. The investors should be free of fear in investing in CPEC,” he said.

Earlier Minister for Interior Shahryar Afridi in his address said that the key goal of his office to change the misperception of Pakistan. “We are fighting against terrorism and assure the audience that security and sovereignty of country will not be compromised at any cost,” he said. He appreciated the role of overseas community and assured his full support for providing peace and security in Pakistan. President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan in his address said that the major purpose of the summit was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the hurdles in trade ties between the two business communities.

Also, to enhance cooperation with key organizations in both countries to ensure cohesive and coordinated strategies in promoting U.S. private sector interests in Pakistan, he added. President Pakistan American business Forum (PBAF) Waqar Khan in his address highlighted the key objective of the forum with respect to Pakistan and US trade relations. Later a memorandum of understanding was signed between RCCI and Pakistan American business Forum (PBAF).