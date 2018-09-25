Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said submitting a resolution against the construction of Kalabagh Dam in Sindh Assembly from joint opposition is nothing but a step to get cheap publicity because Kalabagh Dam is a dead issue as well as dead horse.

This he said in his statement here on Monday. Sindh Assembly had already passed the resolution against construction of Kalabagh Dam and other assemblies like KP and Balochistan also rejected the Kalabagh Dam issues, he said.

“This is a controversial issue and people of Pakistan do not want to construct Kalabagh Dam and today its dissemination is only to get publicity” he added.

He also said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is a national party and believe on federation and having democratic approach. The PPP never compromised on people interests although prioritised public opinion and interest.

Kalabagh Dam is a controversial issue from day one which effects on national interest and this issue is the totally against solidarity and integrity of Pakistan, he added. The adviser said: “Assembly is a constitutional institution. This type of resolution is not in the interest of the masses of Sindh and Pakistan.”

It’s necessary that the opposition solve the problems of people as well as preference and take interest to that legislation which is fruitful to resolve the problems so that the people of across the Sindh and Pakistan achieve positive and good results, Murtaza said.

The PPP government taking measures for the improvement in the quality of life of common people, he concluded.