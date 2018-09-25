Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that strengthening institutions and providing relief to the masses was top priority of the government. He said during a meeting with provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Ansar Majeed Khan who called on him at the Governor's House here on Monday. Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan brief the Governor on the performance of their respective departments during separate meeting. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf government believed in the transfer of power to the grass root level rather than centralization of powers, adding that new Local Government system was being introduced to under which 30 percent of the development budget will be allocated for UCs and it will enable these representatives to undertake development in their UCs.

He said all funds will be spent on the welfare of the masses, adding that steps were being taken for the provision of clean drinking water to the masses and a comprehensive strategy was being formulated.

He said government was also introducing reforms for the welfare of the labourers so that maximum facilities could be provided to them.

Sarwar said provision of basic amenities of life to the people was part of the manifesto of the PTI government.

Later, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (R) Asif Sandhaila and Vice Chancellor Garrison University Lahore Major Gen (R) Obaid bin Zikraya called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House.