Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday reserved judgment on a suo motu notice taken on dual nationalities of government employees.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan reserved the judgment when litigants counsels completed their arguments.

"There is one category of people who were born in foreign countries, a second category of those who went abroad to study and a third category which includes those who acquired dual nationality while they served on government posts, the Chief Justice said.

“Should all categories be treated in the same manner,” Justice Nisar then asked.

The SC adviser Shahid Hamid pleaded that dual nationals should not hold government offices. “It will be better if the court let the Parliament and government make a decision in this regard,” he added.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked: “Some posts require complete loyalty to the country. However, there are no objections to the dual nationalities of doctors and students.”

“If there is a ban on parliamentarians from holding dual nationality then why is it not on bureaucrats, we will give recommendations to the government on dual nationalities".

Subsequently, after hearing the arguments the court reserved judgment to announce it later.