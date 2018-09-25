Share:

BADIN - The Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) arranged a one day seminar on Science and Technology services for researchers at Laar University Campus on Monday.

The seminar was organised in collaboration with University of Sindh Laar Campus, Badin and presided by over by the pro vice chancellor of the university.

Addressing the participants, resource person Abdul Fatah briefed the audience regarding the range of science and technology services provided by the PASTIC.

Besides, he motivated the audience to capitalise on the available science and technology services resource to go at par with advanced nations. The seminar was concluded with questions and answers segment.

The pro vice chancellor, in his presidential remarks commended the role of the PASTIC in meeting. Khalil Rehman, the event coordinator presented the vote of thanks to the team of the PASTIC. Large number of researchers, teachers and students of district Badin were present.