ATTOCK - Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi advised has said that the law enforcement agencies are playing vital role in maintaining law and order.

Talking to officers of Attock police at Mankoor Check Post near Khushalgarh, he added that in the name of security measures, no one would be humiliated nor be disgraced. The minister said that the LEAs were extremely respectable as they make sacrifices for maintaining peace. He said the people belonging to Kohat, Karak , Parachinar, Hangoo, Karak and Dara Adam Khel enter Punjab province from the check posts and police must keep in mind their respect and cultural values. He said, "Believe in the policy of do respect and have respect."

Shehryar asked the cops, "Try to remove resentment which is prevailing among the people against police and respect every citizen especially women and elderly people keeping in view their cultural values. People belonging to KP, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are all Pakistanis and united."

He emphasised upon the police to give a positive and friendly message to everyone crossing the check post. He said that he would pay surprise visits to all the check posts and will appreciate those performing their duties with dedication and professionalism.

He said that he would take strict action against those violating the rules. He said that his visit to different check posts was under the 100-day programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the purpose was to bring improvement in the system and redress the grievances of the people. He said the govt believed in practical steps and never believed in hollow slogans and lip service. The minister directed Attock DPO Hasan Asad Alvi to ensure maximum facilities to the people passing through these check posts and ensure redressal of all their grievances.

SERVANT QUARTERS

ILLEGALLY DEMOLISHED

Servant quarters inside the Cantt House Attock have been demolished illegally by an officer of the Cantt Board and the costly material has been shifted to the area where his personal house is under construction.

As per the sources, an officer of Cantt Board Attock demolished the servant quarters without prior permission of the DG Military Lands and shifted all the material to Barakahu where his house is under construction. This scribe tried to contact Cantt Executive Officer Attock on his mobile but neither he attended the call