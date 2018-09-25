Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Ameer Mufti Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi has called for cultural boycott of India after its army chief statement.

Addressing a party meeting on Monday, Mufti Baghdadi was of that India is trying to influence through its culture which should not be promoted in Pakistan, demanding of the people to boycott the same. He said that every member of the TLP is ready to give befitting reply to India in the leadership of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Syed Jeelan Shah, Allama Ahmed Raza Amjadim Sufi Yahya Qadri and TLP leaders were also present on the occasion.

“Pakistanis are brave nation which knows very well how to protect our motherland. Before passing any stupid comment about Pakistan, the Indian army chief should not forget the results of 1965 war when the Pakistani Army had taught a memorable lesson to them,” he added.

Speaking on the barbarism being made by Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir, the TLP provincial chief demanded the international community to take notice of sheer violation of human rights by Indian as well as breaching of cease fire at line of control.

He condemned the ‘suspicious’ silence of international community on both these issues.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistani Army, he said, “We are proud of our Army’s passion of Jihad and confident that it won’t disappoint the nation.”