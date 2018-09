Share:

FAISALABAD: Two persons died when a car they were riding in fell into canal here on Monday. Rescue sources informed that a car skidded off road apparently due to speeding and plunged into canal here. Both the car riders died on the spot in the accident. The rescue divers pulled out bodies from the canal and shifted to hospital for post-mortem and identification. The police registered a case and started search for heirs of the deceased.–INP