SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lanzhou University of China to enhance their collaboration in academic, educational and cultural spheres in the next five years.

The agreement was signed by Professor Chun-Hua Yan, the president of Lanzhou University, and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, the vice chancellor of Sargodha University, at Lanzhou University. Under its terms, the two universities have agreed to the reciprocal exchange of faculty, administrative staff and students to the collaboration on postgraduate training and education to promote academic cooperation.

Under a previous MOU, Lanzhou University is already extending its technical support to Sargodha University in the field of dry land agriculture including the supply of the first consignment of technical equipment worth Rs25 million. The new agreement is broad and covers all aspects and levels of academic collaboration between the two institutions as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"As the only public sector university included in China's Belt and Road Initiative's Agriculture League, we seek to expand our collaboration with Lanzhou University to Geological Sciences and other disciplines," said Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad. The president of Lanzhou University assured him of full cooperation from his staff and faculty for future collaboration in agriculture and other sciences with Sargodha University.

"We already have some 40 students doing postgraduation studies and research at our university, and we expect this number to grow to 100 soon including students and faculty from Sargodha University," said Prof Yan.

PROTEST: Scores of people from different villages staged protest demonstration against unabated chain of theft and robberies within the remits of police. Protestors burnt tyres and blocked Sargodha-Islamabad Road at Ajnala station village which bothered passengers of both the sides.

They said that unleashed thieves, robbers and rustlers had become activate in Ajnala and other jointed villages while police were performing their role as silent spectator. They added that every night their cattle and valuables were stolen and snatched and a sense of non-protection was being prevailing among them. The protestors shouted slogans against police for not taking any action towards criminals and also demanded the Punjab government take stern notice of crimes in said areas. The citizens including students, patients and passengers suffered difficulties due to the blockage of main road.