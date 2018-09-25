Share:

ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has succeeded in completing the most difficult transmission line from Golen Gol, Chitral to Timergara for evacuation of power generated by Golen Gol Hydropower Project to the national grid. WAPDA spokesman said the 180-kilometer long Golen Gol-Timergara transmission line crosses through the most difficult mountainous terrain having extreme weather

conditions. The transmission towers in Pakistan have never been erected earlier at this altitude. He said Golen Gol Hydropower Project will provide 436 million units of

electricity to the national grid every year.