KHYBER - A woman along with her three daughters was killed in a landslide in Mukhtar Khel village of Landi Kotal on Monday.

Local and administration sources told that the woman accompanied by her three daughters was digging out mud to be used for repairing of roof of their house when suddenly the landslide buried them alive.

Soon after the incident, the local tribesmen rushed to the scene and retrieved them from the debris and shifted to Agency Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal where all of the four victims were declared dead by the on duty doctors after thorough examination.

The deceased were identified as wife of Sikandar Khan, 40, Aisha, 16, Sawera, 14, and Bushra, 10.

According to locals, Sikandar Khan was a poor daily wager and had seven daughters and a minor son.