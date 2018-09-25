Share:

LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association on Monday called off strike at OPDs of hospitals after successful negotiations with Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The YDA was on strike at OPDs of hospitals across the province for the last three days to protest harassment of a lady doctor at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

After successful talks with Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday evening, the YDA announced resuming duties at OPDs of hospitals from Tuesday (today). The YDA welcomed the decision of suspension of principal and medical superintendent and demanded bringing the culprits to justice at the earliest. The health minister constituted a committee for giving proposals for improving security at emergency wards. She also nominated focal persons for resolving problems of medical community.

Like the previous two working days, YDA closed OPDs of various hospitals in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan on Monday, causing huge inconvenience to visiting patients.

In Lahore, attendants of patients blocked Ferozepur Road outside Lahore General Hospital to protest irresponsible behaviour of protesting doctors, causing massive traffic jam on one of the busiest arteries in Lahore. The protesters accused the government of encouraging doctors to resort to such practice frequently by not taking stringent action.

They urged the government to close the chapter once for all by terminating services of protesting doctors.