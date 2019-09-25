Share:

ARGODHA-The University of Sargodha (UoS) has received more than 39,000 applications for admission in fall-2019 against 9,972 seats, in more than 150 degree programs on regular and self-support basis.

Using the online system, 33,716 applicants applied for admissions at main campus, 3,512 at Sub-campus Bhakkar and 1,027 at College of Agriculture.

Moreover, the university received 26,896 applications for admissions in undergraduate programme, 7,829 for graduate programmes and 3,534 for postgraduate programmes while the online admission team received and solved 4,000 correction requests.

The first, second and third merit lists for admissions to regular undergraduate and graduate programs will be displayed on October 02, October 05 and October 09 respectively. Merit lists of evening/self-support program will be displayed on October 11, October 15 and October 17, 2019. Classes for the regular and self-support programs would start from October 10, 2019 and October 18, 2019 respectively.

Dr Muhammad Afzal, chairman of Admission Committee, said that the online system was designed and backed by Web Development Cell (WDC) of the university, keeping in mind the exposure and capacity of the students from less-privileged areas so that candidates from any background could easily complete the admission process. There will be no compromise on the quality and transparency in admission process, he further added.”We had set up a Facilitation Centre to satisfy queries of the students, visitors and alumni related to admissions, academics, examinations and accounts made through phone calls, in person visits and emails through one window operation, he added.

“Dr Qaiser Abbas, Director Information Technology Centre informed that the nominal difference in the signups and submission of complete applications for admissions proved that the online system offered students convenient, efficient and reliable access to the admissions. “Unlike other universities, which either outsources the software development work or buys developed software against huge price, we developed the comprehensive online software by ourselves - thanks to fine expertise of the developers at our Web Development Cell,” he said, adding that that the Admission Facilitation Team received and solved about 4,000 correction requests and queries.

Expressing his determination to digitize the campus, Dr Abbas said that the online admission system marks beginning of the automation of the overall working of the University.

We have plans to develop inclusive student portal and software for various offices and departments to increase efficiency, transparency and speed of the operations, he added.

It would not be out of place to mention here that the University Facilitation Centre will continue to provide its services regarding academic regulations, student records, programs, calendars, examinations, advisory services, issuance and verification of documents and scholarships throughout the year.