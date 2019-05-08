Share:

MIRPUR/Islamabad - A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale yesterday shook Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country, killing at least 22 people and injuring over 300 others, besides flattening hundreds of homes and buildings, rupturing roads and destroying bridges.

An ISPR press release issued late Tuesday night said 22 people lost life including an army soldier.

Mirpur city and the adjoining areas were the worst hit by the earthquake. Nine bodies were brought to Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital from various parts of quake-hit zone. At least 10 people died in Jatlan village, an area in Mirpur suburbs, alone.

“At least 22 people, three of them children, have been killed and over 300 wounded,” said Sardar Gulfaraz, Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpur Range.

Private, public property worth billions of rupees in various parts of Mirpur district and adjoining areas was damaged.

Muhammad Safdar, 60, who lives near Mirpur, said he was in his house when it suddenly started shaking. “We saw walls and the roof developing cracks and ceiling fans and other articles falling down, and we rushed out into an open field,” he told Reuters by telephone. “I have never seen such a devastating earthquake in this area in my life.”

Ramzan Ahmad, 65, who suffered a head injury and bleeding nose, said that he was with his family of seven when his house collapsed. “We all got injuries,” he said. “I saw dozens of houses razed on my way to hospital.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed departments concerned to provide immediate support in the ongoing relief activities in the quake-hit areas.

The prime minister was grieved over the losses in the quake-hit areas, PM office media wing in a press release said.

He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to expedite relief activities in the affected areas.

Soon after the quake, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed troops to launch immediate relief and rescue operation in the aid of civil administrations in quake-stricken areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“Army troops with aviation and medical support teams dispatched for operation in aid of civil administration for victims of earthquake in AJK,” said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet. He said army troops with aviation and medical support teams had been dispatched.

“Pakistan Army aviation helicopters have completed aerial survey for damage assessment in Mirpur, Jarikas and Jatlan areas,” said ISPR.

Three communication bridges near Jatlan were damaged. Road Jatlan-Mangla settled at multiple locations rendering it unusable. Medium to minor damages to weak/ old structures in Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas were also reported. There was no damage to Mangla Dam.

Army teams were continuing rescue & relief efforts in coordination with other stake holders. Army Engineers teams with equipment employed to undertake immediate repair work on road Jatlan- Mangla and bridges at Jatlan. Doctors and paramedics were providing necessary medical care. CMH Mangla and Jhelum made available for all casualties. Rescue efforts will continue through night till completion.

The strong quake caused a breach in the Upper Jhelum Canal, inundating a number of villages along the Jatlan Road, around 140 kms south of Islamabad.

According to the geological experts at the country’s Met Office and the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 22.3 km north of Jhelum, and 32.9 kms West of Bhimbar, Azad Kashmir, with a depth of only 10 kms, causing wide scale damage in the vicinity.

Tremors were felt for almost 50 seconds in various parts of the country including, Federal Capital, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Sialkot, Kasur, Daska, Gujrat, Chinot, Jhang, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Jhang, Khoshab, Raiwind, Attock, Gojar Khan, Gujrat, Charsadda, Swat, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan. Earthquake also jolted Indian capital New Delhi. Indian news agency the Press Trust of India reported that people rushed from their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. People came out of their homes and offices reciting Kalma Tayyaba.

Officials of the Wapda told APP that no damage was reported to the Mangla Dam reservoir and its power house. As part of precautionary measures, turbines were first stopped and later put into operation again.

The strong shocks forced the people to rush in the outdoors. Hundreds of people, including men, women, children were seen sitting on the roadsides as aftershocks continued.

The building of the Radio Azad Kashmir and FM 101 also suffered extensive damage, however its staff managed to shift the equipment outdoors to continue the transmission.

Eyewitnesses reported extensive damage to several buildings with wide cracks in walls, while several boundary walls collapsed, injuring people in the vicinity.

Several buildings had been damaged, and rescue teams were responding to emergency calls in different localities. Government and private health facilities were treating the injured.

Medical Superintendent of the DHQ hospital Dr Farooq Noor feared the number of deaths might rise as there was a steady increase in the number of injured.

Reports from Jatlan said wide ruptures were reported on roads, plunging several vehicles, traveling on the road into the fissures, while large cracks appeared in adjoining fields.

A Control Room has been established at the DC Office. AJK DC Qaiser Aurangzeb said the civil administration was carrying out rescue and relief operations with the army.

With emergency declared at hospitals and lack of space, the injured were being treated in corridors and lawns of the hospital.

Emergency teams of NDMA, Rescue 1122, Edhi and other services were also reaching the area.

Raja Qaiser said the NDMA and PDMA had been directed to carry out rescue operations and gather data on the damage done.

“Rescue teams have reached the affected area, adding “situation is not the same as it was in 2005”.

NDMA warned that aftershocks could be expected within next 24 hours in the earthquake-hit areas. In a statement, NDMA said that all the protective measures should be taken to lessen the impact. It further urged the public to share any losses or damage to the authority.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir who was in Lahore, cut short his visit and rushed to Mirpur to supervise the rescue operations.

Talking to private news channel, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider said emergency had been declared in the state after the quake and rescue operation was underway to save lives and properties of the people. Two bridges had been destroyed in the areas of Jatlan, due to which shifting of the injured to hospitals was affected, he added.

At a press conference in Islamabad, NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Mohammad Afzal said rescue operations were underway in quake-hit areas. He said NDMA officers as well as armed forces including ground troops which have engineer corps and their equipment, were dispatched to the affected areas. He said the district administration teams, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) teams and Pak army teams were also present in the disaster-struck areas. He said NDMA vehicles loaded with 200 tents, 800 blankets, 200 kitchen sets and 100 medical kits will reach there Tuesday night. “We will make sure these tents and blankets not only reach there at the earliest but are distributed so that in the event of rains, no one is without shelter,” he added. He said that PDMA Punjab had also contributed to the relief efforts by volunteering 20 ambulances, medical teams, and six rescue vehicles along with a team of 100 rescue officials.

Lt-Gen Afzal said Pakistan Army’s search and rescue teams were already on their way while forces from the Jhelum and Mangla cantonments had also arrived. He said that rescue and search teams from Islamabad would also be dispatched for the area. He further said that one rescue and search team had also been dispatched from Lahore by PDMA Punjab. He was of the view that in the first two days, efforts would be geared towards carrying out rescue operations. The NDMA chairman said that over the next few days, besides relief efforts, a plan will be chalked out for rehabilitation, recovery and restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He was of the view that there will be a proper damage assessment over the next 2-4 days.

Chairman NDMA confirmed that the Mangla Dam was not adversely affected by the earthquake. He said that turbine operations were shut down and were currently still suspended because a lot of silt had accumulated in the water. The dam is being drained to flush the silt after which normal operations will resume, he added. “The water is being released in a highly regulated manner because if more than 50,000 cusecs of water is released in Jhelum and PD Khan, flooding can occur. So a volume of less than 50,000 cusecs is being released,” he told the media. He confirmed the death of 10 people and approximately 100 injured in the earthquake. He said some of the injured only suffered minor injuries. He told the media that in Mirpur, besides the city, there is a small qasba Jatla, and two small villages Manda and Afzalpur which were among the areas hit the worst. He said in these areas, the majority damage was to the infrastructure. Besides this, injuries were reported to people from some far-flung villages in Bhimber as well as small structural damages. Speaking of infrastructural damage, Lt-Gen Afzal said that the main road going from Mangla to Jatla, which runs alongside a river, has suffered major damage. He said that three major bridges had also been damaged, along with people’s residences.