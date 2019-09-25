Share:

OKARA - The police claimed to have recovered two minor girls abducted from different areas of the district. According to police, three months ago, an accused identified as Khizar Hayat had abducted seven-year-old Maryam Bibi, resident of village 40/3R. The police informed that the accused wanted to marry a relative of the minor girl but on refusal, he abducted the minor and took her to Karachi. The Okara Saddr Police had registered an abduction case. According to police sources, the accused had come to Khanewal some time back and holed up in the city with the girl. The cunning culprit kept on changing his mobile sim so as to avoid police surveillance. Sahiwal Regional Police Officer Humayun Bashir Tarrar had tasked Okara DPO Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan with locating the minor girl on priority basis. Following the instructions, DPO Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan constituted a team to recover the minor girl. The team investigated teh case on scientific lines and also applied technology to reach to the abductor. Finally the police managed to arrest Khizar Hayat from Khanewal and recovered the girl. In another case a week ago, an eight-grader Alisha was abducted from Basirpur. Muhammad Ahmad, father of the girl got a case registered with the Basirpur Police against unidentified persons. Under directives of DPO Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan, DSP Depalpur Inaamul Haq formed a team to recover the girl at the earliest. The team carried out investigation of the case on modern lines and managed to arrest the abductor at Basirpur Bus Stand and recovered the girl from a place on the pointation of the accused. The police have launched further investigation into both the cases.

DPO confirms death of missing child Imran

CHUNIAN (INP): Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat on Tuesday confirmed the death of the fourth child in Chunian. According to Kasur DPO, the clothes of Muhammad Imran were identified by his parents and tailor.Imran had kidnapped from Rana Town about three months ago whose clothes were found along with remains of other three minor boys, who were murdered after being sexually assaulted in Chunian, on September 17.