DUBAI - Air strikes blamed on the Saudi-led coalition killed at least 16 people in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Dalea province on Tuesday, two residents and the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said. The strikes come four days after the Houthis, a group aligned with Iran, said they would stop aiming missile and drone attacks at Saudi Arabia if the Saudi-led coalition targeting Yemen does the same. Al-Masirah TV, run by the Houthis, said 16 people in one building - including seven children - died in strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition. There was no immediate comment from the coalition. Two residents told Reuters 17 had died in the strikes on Qataba, a frontline town which lies on the main north-south route between Houthi-controlled Sanaa and the southern port city of Aden. Aden is nominally the interim seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, but southern separatists seized control of the city last month.

