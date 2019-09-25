Share:

Lahore - Under the New Tevta Vision to build a strong relationship industry for better placement of the skilled youth, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique called on Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) President Almas Hyder. Vice President Faheemur Rehman Saigal and Tevta COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana also attended the meeting. Ali shared new Tevta plan with businesspersons, saying: “The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority is pursuing a policy to encourage conducting demand-driven courses in consultation with industries and entrepreneurs to produce the workforce meeting employers’ needs. The officebearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries appreciated the New Tevta Vision and assured the authority of all-out support. Such visits will be paid across the province to achieve the objective of New Tevta Vision.