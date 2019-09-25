Share:

Karachi (PR) All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Niloufer Cyrus Patel, Director Circulation and Coordination, Dawn. Ms Patel who joined Dawn in 1983, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Karachi, after a recently protracted illness. She had always been a strong supporter of the APNS and served APNS on its Sub-Committee on Distribution, Wholesale and Retail Marketing as Vice Chairperson for many terms. Presently, she was the Chairperson of the Committee. The APNS has offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give her family courage and patience to bear the loss.