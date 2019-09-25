Share:

LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood who have turned approvers against Shehbaz Sharif family in a money-laundering case.

The division bench consisting of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem granted the bail subject to two surety bonds of Rs 1 million each.

The counsel representing the petitioners submitted that his clients had admitted that they facilitated Shehbaz Sharif family in laundering their black money. He further said that they also got recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate in this respect.

He further argued that the petitioners had been on judicial remand and their custody was not required any more by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the money laundering case. He submitted that his clients be granted post-arrest bail.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that the NAB chairman had accepted their application for pardon. He said that the bureau did not have any objection, if the accused were released on bail in accordance with the law.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to both the petitioners/approvers and directed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs1m each. The members of Shehbaz Sharif family are facing money-laundering charges in an investigation by NAB.

In his confessional statement, Shahid Rafique admitted that he was a franchise holder of Zarco Money Exchange and provided a channel to the family for whitening their black money, whereas fake identities were used for the purpose. On April 20, the bureau had arrested both the accused. Mushtaq alias Chini, another approver in the case, had confessed that he facilitated Sulman Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, in whitening Rs 600 million through fake TTs and loan agreements.

Likewise, Aftab Mehmood in his confessional statement admitted that from 2008 to 2009, he had made illegal telegraphic transfers (TTs) worth millions of dollars to Pakistan to provide benefit for the Shehbaz family. He stated that Shahid Rafique used to collect cash against TTs from the Shehbaz family equivalent to amount sent by him to the accounts of the family. The other approver Shahid Rafique is a cousin of Aftab Mehmood.

LHC summons IGP for Sept

26 in rape case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance at police not getting conducted medical examination and DNA test of a female victim in a rape case and summoned the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab for Sept 26.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a bail petition of an accused, Manzoor Ahmad, in a rape case.

During the hearing, the court expressed annoyance after it was revealed that the police had not got conducted medical examination and DNA test of the victim.

The court observed that the accused did not get punishment due to negligence of the police, adding that if the medical examination would not be conducted, then how the evidence would be collected.