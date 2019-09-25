Share:

Islamabad Police have arrested 34 persons from various areas of the city including 13 persons involved in immoral activities and recovered narcotics, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested a drug dealer and recovered 200 gram of hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested an Afghan national staying illegally in the country.

While police also arrested an accused Khan Zada and recovered 250 gram hashish from him. Bani Gala police arrested 13 persons involved in illegal construction in the area in violation of section 144 PPC.

Tarnol police arrested Majid Khan involved in a theft case while homicide police arrested an alleged murderer Baz Khan and recovered two 30 more pistols from him. Sihala police arrested Qaisar Aftab and recovered

stolen valuables from him while another accused Faizan was held for using fake number plates on motorbike.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.