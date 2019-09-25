Share:

DHAKA - Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the T20 tri-series trophy after rain ruined the final in Dhaka. The weather stayed true to forecasts, as it began to rain at around 5pm local time, an hour before the scheduled start, and continued to rain till the umpires called off the game at 9pm. By then, both sides were milling around the ground for the latest updates, and upon being informed by the umpires of their decision, they shook hands.

The covers never came off although the crowd nearly filled up the stands by the time of the scheduled start at 6.00pm. There was definite hope among the spectators that despite the incessant rain, play would be possible. Three years ago during the Asia Cup final, even a storm and heavy rain for nearly an hour didn’t cause the match to be abandoned. However, this time it was steady rain which usually doesn’t stop easily.

Bangladesh finished with three wins in the four games, but they never looked too comfortable. Coach Russell Domingo said on the eve of the final that they were yet to play their perfect game. Afghanistan won two games, and lost the last two that snapped their record-breaking 12-match winning streak in T20Is. They will leave these shores happy though, after having won the one-off Test in Chattogram earlier in the month, and dominated a more established cricket nation overall on tour.