LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to stay alert to deal with the aftershocks.

The chief minister directed Jhelum deputy commissioner to reach Mirpur to join rescue operation. On the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, the Jhelum DC left for Mirpur along with an ambulance and rehabilitation goods.

“We are standing with our brothers of Mirpur earthquake affectees in their hour of trial and need,” added Usman Buzdar. The Punjab government will extend all-out help and facilitation to earthquake-hit people, he added.

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also sought a report about earthquake damages from different districts of the province.

He directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to collect complete information about damage.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared in hospitals of Jhelum in the wake of expected arrival of injured affected due to Mirpur earthquake and doctors and staffs concerned have been summoned.

Steps for development in southern Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government was taking practical steps for the development of south Punjab. Talking to various delegations from different districts in his office, the chief minister said the government was working in its priority areas of health, education and clean drinking water in backward areas. Apart from, a comprehensive strategy has been adopted for the development of deprived areas, he added.

The people apprised the CM about their problems. The chief minister listened to the people patiently and issued on the spot instructions for the solution of their problems.

Usman Buzdar said that southern Punjab was intentionally kept backwards and past governments ignored public problems of its people as well.

The PTI government has been doing such public welfare initiatives which were ignored in the past, he said.

The chief minister said that both political and administrative machinery have been activated to overcome the dengue disease in the province. The government believed

in practical measures instead of hollow slogans, he said.

The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in different sectors, he added.