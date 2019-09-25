Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet will meet on October 1 to take up important issues including the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States of America.

The prime minister will brief the cabinet about his meetings with heads of states of various countries.

The Cabinet meeting which is held every Tuesday has been postponed due to the prime minister’s US visit to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Cabinet is likely to deliberate on issues of national importance including establishment of proposed Special Media Tribunals, CPEC authority and economic and political situation in the country.