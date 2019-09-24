Share:

ISLAMABAD-After criticism on social media regarding increase of property tax in the capital, the Chief Commissioner intervened in the matter and directed Chief Metropolitan Officer to increase the tax submission deadline till 30 October. Earlier, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had issued property bills with 200 percent increased dues in the last week of September, with Sept 30 listed as the due date.

The practice created anger among residents who used social media to criticise the MCI and the federal government. Resultantly, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed intervened in the matter and directed the Chief Metropolitan Officer to at least extend the deadline to submit property tax in Islamabad till 31 October 2019 to offer some relief to the residents. “The revision in rates (property tax) is already very high and accompanied with a constrained time limit poses a challenge for residents of the city”, the letter stated.adding: “Thus due to paucity of time it is creating hardship for the residents of Islamabad therefore it is advised that at least a month extension may be considered for the convince of public.”