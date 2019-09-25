Share:

SARGODHA-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reiterated the government resolve to provide best possible medical facilities to dengue patients in all state-run hospitals, warning that no negligence or slackness will be tolerated.

“It is prime responsibility of the government to take care of dengue patients and any officer or officials found negligent or failed to take adequate measures in the efforts to eradicate dengue will not be spared,” Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman stated while talking to media here at Circuit House during his surprise visit to Sargodha on Tuesday.

CM Usman Buzdar said that he would personally visit each district and tehsil of the province to monitor the anti-dengue arrangements, adding that all-out resources would be utilised to eliminate dengue virus.

The chief minister also ordered to maintain round the clock vector surveillance in outdoor and indoor of all government hospitals. He also stressed the need for participation of community and civil society in dengue programmes to raise awareness about precautions and safety from dengue virus.

The chief minister also issued comprehensive directives to the health officers and asked them to personally monitor the situation in hospitals.

Earlier, Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull briefed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about the measures chalked out by the district administration and local health department for the eradication of dengue.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was also present on the occasion, The police have taken stringent security arrangements on the occasion.

ONE KILLED, ANOTHER

INJURED OVER TRIVIAL

A man was shot dead while another suffered bullet injuries here in the limits of Jouhrabad police on Tuesday.

Police sources informed that Samar Sultan, resident of Jabbi village, Tehsil Jauharabad quarrelled with Omar Daraz over a trivial.

In a fit of rage, Samar Sultan with the abetment of Zia, Yasir, Shabbir, Sami and Babar opened fire on Umer Daraz when he present at his outhouse this morning.

Omar Draz died on the spot while his companion Mudassar sustained injuries. The accused fled the scene.

The police have handed over the body to the legal heirs after post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused. Police were looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, three persons including a couple were killed in separate road accidents occurred in the Jauhrabad and Mianwali police precincts.

Police said on Tuesday that Siraj Din, a resident of Jauhrabad along with his wife Salma was riding a motorcycle on MM Road Sargodha Morr when a recklessly driven car hit them near Naiko Khelanwala. The couple died on the spot.

In another accident, a rashly driven car hit to death a motorcyclist Hafiz Zahaid Mehmood of Shahpur.

Cases have been registered.