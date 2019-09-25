Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on his request the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given him more time so that he could prepare answer of the questions they have given to him on Sept 17.

This he said late last night while talking to media at Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-6. The chief minister along with his cabinet members, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab visited three districts, South, East and Korangi to personally witness the progress of his on-going ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive.

The chief minister said that the NAB authorities had given him a questionnaire on Sept 17 and had summoned him on Sept 24. “I have seen the questionnaire and it has some questions required to answer in the light of Constitution of Pakistan,” he said and added he had sent a request to the NAB authorities to give him some more time so that he could answer all the questions properly and once for all.

Shah said that he was thankful to the NAB authorities who have given him some time. “I’ll submit the answer very soon,” he said.

Over 26,000 tons of garbage lifted in three days

To a question, the chief minister said that the sweepers were most important people and we must respect them. “They are cleaning the trash whatever we are making and we must respect them for the service they are doing for us,” he said and announced that he would enhance their enumerations or would give them extra allowance so that they could lead their lives easily.

Talking about the ground located behind the Aero Club at Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-6, the chief minister said that it was under litigation. “I have heard that before turning the ground into a garbage dumping point, children used it as a playground,” he said and added just after lifting the garbage he would restore it as a playground again and would also implement the court decision when it was announced.

To another question, Murad Ali Shah said that some unscrupulous elements were trying to fail the cleanliness drive just to take away the credit. “I am not doing all this as my credit but trying to serve the people of this city and helping the local bodes and civic agencies. “The politicians of defeated mind are stuffing gutter with sandbags, stones, boulders just to choke it and then make hue and cry against the failure of the drive,” he said but all these tactics have turned to be old one and people could easily understand them.

The chief minister said that during the three days of Clean My Karachi Campaign over 26,000 tons of garbage had been lifted and transported to the temporary GTS.

On the conclusion of third day of Clean My Karachi Drive, the chief minister started his visit from District South and he visited the areas of Zoo, Ranchhor Line. He monitored cleaning of a residential plot at Orange Lane, Garden West [Ranchhore Line] where people were dumping garbage from last many years.

The residents of the area gathered around the chief minister and told him that the dumping ground amidst their residential apartments had turned to be mosquite breeding area. They told the chief minister that it had spread foul smell in the entire area. The smell has become more abhorring and unbearable when the garbage was being lifted. At this the chief minister directed DC South to arrange cover for the garbage.

The chief minister directed the district administration to clean the ground and then trace out its owner so that it could be save from re-emerging as GTS. He also issued orders for developing and installing dustbins in the area. The people of the area thanked the chief minister for his initiative and also raised slogans in his favour.

The chief minister visited District East and witnessed garbage lifting from a playground located on the backside of the Aero Club, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-6. Again, people of all ages, male and female gathered there. They also complained against foul smell spreading the areas due to heaps of filth and garbage in the area. A differently-abled child also turned up on his wheel chair with his mother. The chief minister met the child and asked him if he was interested to receive education. The child replied in affirmative and said he could not afford the expenses of school designed and designated for special children. The chief minister got his phone number and fed him in his mobile and told him that he would get him enrolled in a school and would bear all his educational expenditures. The mother of the child burst into happy tears.

The chief minister held an open court sitting with the residents of the area and had cup of tea with them at a Quetta Restaurant. He urged the residents of the area to be vigilant and not allow anybody throwing trash on the ground.

From the District East, the chief minister drove through different road and streets went to Korangi Crossing from where debris and garbage was being lifted. The chief minister directed DC Korangi not to allow builders to dump their debris at Korangi Cross.

The chief minister also visited Bilawal Colony and Nusrat Bhutto Colony from where garbage had been taken away to some extent and the areas were giving clean look. The chief minister also visited a Nala passing through Bilawal Colony and Nusrat Bhutto Colony which was being cleaned by the administration.

The chief minister urged the residents who gathered thee on his arrival to further maintain their areas properly. “This is your home and you have to keep it cleaned,” he told them and directed the deputy commissioner to provide them dustbins so that people throw their trash there.

The chief minister concluded his night visit at 2:30am.