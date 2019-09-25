Share:

Huawei unveils future strategies at Huawei Connect 2019

LAHORE (PR): During the fourth annual Huawei Connect conference, a global industry event organized by Huawei, the company reaffirmed its commitment and plans to drive digital transformation on a global scale. Huawei’s Deputy Chairman, Ken Hu called for individuals and organizations to join Huawei in addressing issues related to healthcare, education, development and the environment, with the ambition of using its TECH4ALL platform to help another 500 million people benefit from digital technology in the next five years.

Huawei Connect 2019 was held under the theme of ‘Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World’, and saw industry peers gather from September 18-20 to discuss some of the sector’s biggest topics. These included digital development, artificial intelligence (AI),and the expansion of cloud services in a connected world. The conference comes at a time when spending on digital transformation in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region is predicted to cross the $25 billion mark this year – according to IDC –as more organizations experiment with technologies to spur innovation and boost customer experience.

“Digital technology is reshaping the world,” said Ken Hu, Huawei’s Deputy Chairman. “We want it to benefit everyone and we want digital inclusion for all. We want to protect vulnerable groups and make ordinary people extraordinary. This is the unique value of technology. Digital inclusion will need the joint efforts of businesses, governments, and society at large. Currently, we have just made the first step.”

We welcome more people and organizations to join us.”

During the event, Huawei announced several new AI and cloud solutions that will contribute to the company’s vision for digital inclusion, and help its customers and partners in the Middle East and beyond to embrace digital transformation. During the event, Huawei also announced its latest strategy for the computing market, which will focus on four key areas: architecture innovation; investment in all-scenario processors; clear business boundaries, and building an open ecosystem. The latter will see Huawei invest US$1.5 billion in its developer program with the aim to expand support to five million developers, enabling worldwide partners to develop the next generation of intelligent applications and solutions.

Huawei also unveiled its next-generation intelligent product strategy and new +AI products for the enterprise market. The increasing scale of interconnectivity and maturing intelligent technologies are bringing disruptive changes to enterprises around the world. By adding AI capabilities to the next-generation of ICT products, Huawei strives to constantly lead innovation and help customers address a new round of digital transformation challenges to achieve business success. Huawei introduced its Intelligent Campus Ecosystem Plan and the intelligent HiCampus solution jointly developed with partners for enterprise customers. The announcement came during an intelligent campus summit themed around bringing digital to every campus for pervasive intelligence.

UCP gets NOC for ADP

LAHORE (PR): University of Central Punjab Lahore has got No Objection Certificate (NOC) to offer Associate Degree Programs (ADP) from Higher Education Commission Islamabad vide Letter No. 16-37/HEC/A & A/2016/3115 dated September 23, 2019. The University will soon be starting admissions in said programs.

Peek Freans Sooper unveils three new TVCs

LAHORE (PR): Peek Freans Sooper, Pakistan’s number 1 selling biscuit brand, manufactured by English Biscuits Manufacturers (Private) Ltd, has unveiled three new TVCs, thereby repositioning the brand to “Seedhi Saadi Khushi ka maza” (simple joys of life).

From the time of its launch, Peek Freans Sooper, has been a favourite across Pakistan, and no other biscuit brand has been able to reach its level of success. The new Peek Freans Sooper television commercials mark the launch of the brand’s communication strategy.

“The bond Sooper shares with the people of Pakistan is a very emotional one. Therefore, it is our mission to connect with them at the deepest level”, said Ayesha Janjua, GM Marketing EBM. “With this new re-positioning of the brand’s message towards Seedhi Saadi Khushi ka maza, we want to remind the consumers that despite today’s extremely busy and demanding life, it is these simple joys of life that make all the difference. Sooper by virtue of the comfort food it has become, is also a simple everyday joy!

The 360-degree Campaign for Peek Freans Sooper has been launched nationwide, and can be seen on all media platforms.

TCF, KIPS Education System sign agreement

LAHORE (PR): The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a Pakistani non-profit organization educating the less-privileged, and KIPS, an academic institution that provides a complete career path to students, right from Pre-School to professional education, have signed an agreement to help TCF students in pursuit of tertiary education prepare for university admission tests.

The agreement was signed by Asaad Ayub Ahmad, CEO TCF, and Abid Wazir Khan, CEO KIPS, during a ceremony held at a local hotel. Under the agreement, KIPS will provide TCF graduates university entry-test preparatory classes at a discounted rate to help them secure admissions in their desired universities.

TCF has over 3000+ students successfully completing their matriculation every year whom TCF continues to support in their endeavour for higher education. The collaboration was forged to enable TCF graduates pursue tertiary education and promote quality education across the nation.