ISLAMABAD - The special court constituted to try former president Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of the constitution for proclaiming emergency on November 03, 2007, on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the case until October 8 with the directions that no further adjournment would be given in the case.

A two-member special court, comprising Justice Nazeer Akbar and Justice Shahid Kareem, heard the case.

When Raza Bashir, the counsel nominated by the government for Musharraf, requested the court for a meeting with the ex-president and sought more time for preparing the case, Jusitce Nazeer Akbar expressed his annoyance and remarked that the time for recording the statements had passed.

He told Bashir that he was appointed to assist the court as the accused was not appearing before it. He asked him that if he would not give arguments then the court would be compelled to write down an order.

When the judge asked the counsel as to why he had filed a petition seeking one-month extension in hearing of the case, Bashir replied that he belonged to Lahore and had filed the petition after reaching here.

He argued that like extension was granted to Musharraf’s counsels in the past, he be also given time to prepare the case; or otherwise he would quit the case.

However, Justice Akbar made it clear to him that no extension would be granted to him no matter wherever he came from.

Justice Shahid Kareem told Bashir that his attitude was not good and asked why he was saying that the court was not granting him time.

He asked the counsel to start arguments in the case.

Musharraf’s counsel tendered an apology over filing of the petition seeking more time.

Justice Nazeer Akbar remarked that one should not seek apology from the court rather should behave in a good manner.

Bashir was named counsel for former president Pervez Musharraf to plead his case before the special court.