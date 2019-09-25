Share:

The earthquake aftershocks have continued to jolt Muzaffarabad and its adjoining areas, day after largest tremor of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of country.

According to details, the locals living in Neelum Valley, Jhelum and Bagh are feeling aftershocks of the quake.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 26 persons were killed and more than five hundred injured as 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Azad Kashmir and other parts of Pakistan.

Several houses, shops and buildings collapsed in different parts of Azad Kashmir, whereas, images obtained from the affected areas show massive cracks on roads.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and emergency was also declared at all the hospitals.

Meteorological Department said that according to its assessment, the epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in the Punjab province.

"The quake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir," Chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told.