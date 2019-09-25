Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Turkish President Recep Erdogan Tuesday raised the Kashmir issue on the first day of the UN General Assembly’s high-level debate attended by leaders from around the world, and called for its resolution on the basis of UN resolutions and justice.

“The stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue,” he said in a strong speech to a packed hall. Erdogan is the first leader other than a Pakistani in recent memory to speak about Kashmir at the UNGA.

“Despite the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, Kashmir is still besieged and 8 million people are still stuck in Kashmir,” the Turkish president, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, told the 193-member Assembly.

“They (Kashmiri people) cannot get out,” he said, adding that Kashmir has been an unresolved issue for 72 years. “In order for the Kashmiri people to look forward to a safe future with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve this problem through dialogue on the basis of justice, and equality instead of conflict, Erdogan added.

The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir turned grave when India annexed the disputed territory and placed it under a repressive lockdown, now in its 51st day. Thousands of Kashmiris have been arrested and their phone and internet links cutoff.

MEETING WITH IMRAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed their desire to continue standing by each other in the face of all challenges when they met on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Imran Khan thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s consistent support to Pakistan on issues of core national interest.

According to an official press release, PM Khan recalled his visit to Turkey in January, and expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations had transformed into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of further strengthening the bilateral economic partnership and expressed the hope that the recently finalised Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) would play an instrumental role in this regard. The Prime Minister added that he looked forward to President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan for the next round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSSC).

The Prime Minister briefed the Turkish President on the latest situation since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that India’s efforts to change occupied demographic structure contravened numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law as well as India’s own prior commitments.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir posed grave risks for peace and security in the region. In this context, he called for the immediate lifting of curfew and other restrictions in occupied Kashmir; end to gross violations of human rights; and allowing the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

During the meeting the leaders recalled the historic fraternal ties between the two nations and reiterated their strong resolve to continue standing by each other in the face of all challenges, the press release added.