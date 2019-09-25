Share:

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla prevented an Indian attempt to stop the submission of a resolution against Indian-occupied Kashmir in Eurasian Conference at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The Indian delegation attempted to interrupt the speech of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in an effort to stop him from highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla continued his speech and conveyed the gravity the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The resolution he then presented stated: "We, the leaders and the representatives of the parliaments, gathered in Nur-Sultan, in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments Consider oppression and violence against people as unacceptable actions that undermine human rights, freedom, and democracy, which is also against the charter of the United Nations (UN)."

In particular, the UN Human Rights Chief in her introductory address at the start of the Human Rights Council's latest session, expressed deep concern over the Kashmir violence, and appealed to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfew, he said.

He also acknowledged the numerous countries, especially China, the US, Turkey, Iran, UAE, Bangladesh, and many others, along with the leading media organizations, for expressing concern over the human rights violation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Turkey and Iran expressed concerns over the situation and assured steadfast support to Pakistan regarding its resolution, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla added.