Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and properties in earthquake which jolted various parts of the northern region of the country. Imran Ismail in a statement said that Pakistan Army had always launched rescue operations and relief work in such tough times. He prayed from Almighty to save the country from such calamities in the future. The Governor of Sindh said that the whole nation was standing by side of the people of Azad Kashmir and other areas affected due to the earthquake. He said National Disaster Management Authority should ensure provision of all needed assistance to the affected people.