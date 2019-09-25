Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani said that the cleanliness campaign in the city was aimed at creating awareness among residents to throw litter at specified places rather on roads and streets.

“Other than cleaning the city, it is also aimed at creating awareness among the residents,” he said and also announced Rs 100,000 for anyone who identifies the garbage thrower.

The minister while talking to media on separate occasions in the city including during his visit to Baldia Town to review the cleanliness campaign said that the backlog of garbage was quite high but after month of cleanliness campaign they would be able to yield better results.

Ghani said that strict action would be taken against those who throw stones, blocks or sacks in the sewerage lines and announced that anyone who sent clips identifying garbage throwers and those dumping stones, blocks or sacks in the sewerage lines would be given a reward of Rs 100,000. He also provided WhatsApp numbers- 03000074296 and 03000084296- for sending such clips.

The minister said that currently they were working to transport the garbage to the landfill sites and would later resolve issues pertaining between the Chinese company and Solid Waste Management Board.

He said that one of the purposes of the cleanliness campaign was to dispose of garbage, while on the other hand, it was aimed at raising awareness among the people to throw their wasted materials in the placed dustbins instead of throwing it on roads and streets. He visited various streets of the Baldia Town and to inspect the sewage problem on the complaint of the residents of the area and issued instructions to the area engineer for immediate resolution of the sewage problem.

Ghani also called the Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and directed him to resolve the issue immediately. Provincial minister said that people should play their role in the cleanliness campaign.

Moreover, Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also visited parts of Malir District with Provincial Minister Taimur Talpur, Nawab Wassan on Tuesday.

During the visit, he said that Karachi is a city for all of us and a clean Karachi campaign launched by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will be successful in any case and anyone who will hinder the campaign or not perform will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

DC Malir also complained to the ministers for poor performance of the Chinese company. On the occasion, the Minister of Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh Chief Minister has clear instructions to ensure cleanliness within 30 days and the garbage from Karachi will be completely cleared within stipulated time. He added, ‘ The target of 562 tons of waste should be raised to 800 tons so that cleaning can be completed before 30 days’.