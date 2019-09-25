Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government was taking practical steps for the development of south Punjab.

Talking to various delegations from different districts in his office, the chief minister said the government was working in its priority areas of health, education and clean drinking water in backward areas. Apart from, a comprehensive strategy has been adopted for the development of deprived areas, he added.

The people apprised the CM about their problems. The chief minister listened to the people patiently and issued on the spot instructions for the solution of their problems.

Usman Buzdar said that southern Punjab was intentionally kept backwards and past governments ignored public problems of its people as well.

The chief minister said that both political and administrative machinery have been activated to overcome the dengue disease in the province. The government believed in practical measures instead of hollow slogans, he said.

The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in different sectors, he added.

Also, the CM started anti-dengue campaign visiting Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Faisalabad to review arrangements to control dengue. He has also announced recruitment of one thousand doctors and as many nurses through walk-in interviews. These doctors and nurses will also be given emergency allowance on the basis of their performance.