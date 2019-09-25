Share:

BADIN - Social experts of district Badin on Monday stressed the need for ensuring people’s accessibility to quality and efficacious medicines at affordable prices in the country.

The ‘Public Forum on affordable medicine in Pakistan’ organised by Laar Humanitarian and Development Program (LHDP) under the umbrella of ‘Tax Justice Coalition Pakistan’ aimed at providing a nationwide platform for discussion among all stakeholders including governments, civil society organizations and the pharmaceutical industry for highlighting the issues of price hike in medicine.

The public forum was attracted with participation of all public representatives from local community, citizens, journalists, lawyer’s forum, labour unions, parliamentarian to create the demand for reversal of price hike and SRO 1610 which created burden on poor people and also ask the government to diminish medicine prices and expand access for common people.

Speakers including Dr Zahoor Ahmed Abbasi, Khadim Talpur, Makkal Shah, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Dr Kosaur Mandhro, Gulam Rasul Soomro, Imran Khuwaja, Advocate Fayaz Abro, Advocate Ram Kolhi, Hyder Panhwar and others urged the federal govt to take strict action against pharmaceutical companies for increase in the prices of medicines.

Addressing the participants, they suggested the solid measures to be adopted to ensure quality medicines on appropriate prices in the country and expressed that federal, provincial and district authorities should take stern action against the people who were actually involved in overpricing of medicines and making miseries to the common.

They deplored that there was no efficient mechanism existing in the country to check the quality of the medicine.

Earlier, Hussain Jarwar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) briefed the participants regarding the campaign which was initiated by ‘Tax Justice Coalition Pakistan’ in across the country Pakistan and termed the ‘Medicine on affordable price in Pakistan’ as major issue of Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, he added that Tax Justice Coalition Pakistan was running non branded campaign with the slogan of ‘affordable medicine’ under Ail Illaj campaign.

Iqbal Hyder Qambrani, Executive Director, LHDP warmly welcome the participants and Sanum Abbasi, Project Manager, paid the vote of thanks.

At the conclusion of the event, Chief Guest of the event, Sayed Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Badin-I expressed to the public forum with his keynote speech that speedily increase of the medicine prices was the burning issue of world.

At the end of the event, hundreds of petition cards were also signed by the participants amid to raise the voice of poor people for accessibility of the quality medicine on affordable price in Pakistan.