Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday ordered the police to step up efforts and arrest the criminals involved in abduction and killing of four children in Chunian, district Kasur.

The provincial police chief also directed the investigation officers to apply scientific methods to unearth the culprits involved in this horrific incident.

The IGP issued these directions while chairing a high-level meeting of police officers at the central police office on Tuesday. Punjab Additional-IG (Operations) Inaam Ghani, Additional-IG (Investigation) Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, and DIG Jawad Ahmad Dogar were also present on this occasion.

The IGP also said that the Joint Investigation Team probing into the child murders in Chunian should quickly unveil the faces of criminals and murderers.

Also, the IGP also directed the district police officers to investigate the cases of kidnapping of children and women directly under their own supervision and also take firm steps to ensure information sharing and other mutual cooperation between Child Protection Bureau and other concerned institutions.